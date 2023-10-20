AI chatbots are supposed to improve health care. But research says some are perpetuating racism

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Hospitals and health care systems are increasingly turning to artificial intelligence to help summarize doctors’ notes and analyze health records. But a new study led by Stanford School of Medicine researchers cautions that popular chatbots are also perpetuating racist, debunked medical ideas. That is prompting concerns the tools could worsen health disparities for Black patients. Powered by AI models trained on troves of text pulled from the internet, chatbots such as ChatGPT and Google’s Bard responded to the researchers’ questions with a range of misconceptions and falsehoods about Black patients, according to the study published Friday in the academic journal Digital Medicine and obtained exclusively by The Associated Press.

By GARANCE BURKE and MATT O’BRIEN Associated Press

