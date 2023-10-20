A jury is deliberating the case of a man accused of killing a New Hampshire couple on a hiking trail

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A jury is deliberating the case of a man charged with fatally shooting a retired New Hampshire couple on a hiking trail. Jurors began reviewing the charges against 27-year-old Logan Clegg on Friday after a nearly two-week trial. Clegg is charged with second-degree murder in the deaths of Stephen and Djeswende “Wendy” Reid. The couple were shot multiple times after going for a walk on a trail near their apartment in the city of Concord on April 18, 2022. Clegg lived in a tent near the trail. His attorneys say he did not kill the Reids and that the prosecutors’ case is full of holes.

