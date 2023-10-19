Trial of a man accused of killing a New Hampshire couple on a hiking trail nears conclusion

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Prosecutors in the case of a man charged with fatally shooting a retired New Hampshire couple on a hiking trail have argued his repeated lies, bid to flee and a gun in his backpack offered a trial of evidence to show he is guilty. Defense attorneys for 27-year-old Logan Clegg argued Thursday that the wrong man had been charged. Clegg is charged with second-degree murder counts of knowingly and recklessly causing the deaths of Stephen and Djeswende Reid, The newly retired couple were shot multiple times after going for a walk on the trail near their Concord apartment on April 18, 2022.

