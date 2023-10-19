Stranded on the Eiffel Tower, a couple decide to wed, with an AP reporter there to tell the story
PARIS (AP) — French police have arrested a man climbing on the Eiffel Tower, temporarily stranding a crowd at the top. Among those trapped were a Washington, D.C., couple who decided during the wait to get married — and an Associated Press reporter who got their story. Amir Khan had been planning to propose to Kat Warren later Thursday in a Paris garden away from the crowds, with a romantic dinner on the River Seine also on the menu. But when the lifts were shut down because of the climber, leaving the couple and others stuck at the top, Khan decided to spring his surprise. Pat Eaton-Robb, an AP newsman from Connecticut, was also stuck up there.