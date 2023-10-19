So-called toddler milks are unregulated and unnecessary, a major pediatrician group says

A pediatricians’ group is warning powdered drink mixes known as “toddler milks” are unregulated, unnecessary and nutritionally incomplete. The drinks are marketed for older babies and toddlers up to age 3. The American Academy of Pediatrics says the products often contain high amounts of added sugar and salt. A trade group for the manufacturers of the products say the drinks could fill nutritional gaps. Experts say babies and toddlers older than age 1 should eat a balanced diet of solid foods and drink breast milk, fortified whole cow’s milk and water.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.