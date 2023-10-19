O’Connor scores another short-handed goal, Avalanche cruise to 4-0 win over Bedard and Blackhawks

DENVER (AP) — Logan O’Connor scored a short-handed goal for the second straight game, Alexandar Georgiev stopped 18 shots and the Colorado Avalanche cruised to a 4-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night in their home opener. Ryan Johansen, Devon Toews and Nathan MacKinnon also scored to help the Avalanche improve to 4-0. Colorado kept top pick Connor Bedard in check as the smooth-skating teenager didn’t record a shot on goal. Georgiev was sharp in posting his 14th shutout. The Avalanche outshot the Blackhawks 41-18 in a game where they scored short-handed, on the power play and twice at full strength. Chicago returns home after finishing a five-game trip 2-3.

