NYPD: Man allegedly told woman he punched her because “you are Jewish”

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

NEW YORK, NY (WCBS) — The NYPD is looking for a man accused in a hate crime assault at Grand Central Terminal.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday inside the 7 train passageway.

Police say a man randomly punched a 29-year-old woman in the face.

The woman told police she asked the man why he assaulted her, and he replied, “You are Jewish,” before running away.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Unit is investigating.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.