No. 22 Air Force tries to extend its winning streak to 12 when the Falcons play at Navy

Air Force is back in the Top 25 for the first time since 2019. The 22nd-ranked Falcons also have an 11-game winning streak dating to last year. They’ll try to extend that when they play at Navy this weekend. It’s the first game of the annual round-robin series in which Air Force, Navy and Army play for the Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy. Air Force won it last year. Navy is in its first season under coach Brian Newberry. Both Navy and Air Force have had injury issues at quarterback.

