Newly appointed California Sen. Laphonza Butler will not seek election to a full term in 2024

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Newly appointed California Democratic Sen. Laphonza Butler will not seek election to a full term in 2024. Butler — who was named by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom to complete the remaining term of the late Dianne Feinstein — says in a statement she made the decision after considering “what kind of life I want to have, what kind of service I want to offer.” Her candidacy would have complicated an already crowded race that includes several other prominent Democrats — U.S. Reps. Katie Porter, Adam Schiff and Barbara Lee.

