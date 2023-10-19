More than 300 are arrested in a Capitol Hill demonstration urging a Israel-Hamas war cease-fire

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 300 people were arrested for illegally demonstrating and three people were charged with assaulting police after protesters descended on Capitol Hill to call for a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas. Hundreds of demonstrators from Jewish advocacy groups poured into a congressional office building on Wednesday. They wore shirts that read “Jews say cease fire now” and they chanted “let Gaza live” and “not in my name” before they were detained by Capitol Police. Demonstrations aren’t allowed inside Capitol buildings, and police said they warned the demonstrators in the Cannon House Office Building to stop before they began making the arrests.

