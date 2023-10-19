Mid-November execution date set for Alabama inmate convicted of robbing, killing man in 1993

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s governor has scheduled a November execution date for an inmate convicted of shooting and killing a man during a robbery in 1993. Gov. Kay Ivey set Nov. 16 as the date Casey A. McWhorter is to die by injeciton. McWhorter was convicted of capital murder for his role in the robbery and shooting death of Edward Lee Williams in Marshall County. Prosecutors said that McWhorter was 18 when he plotted with two younger teens, including William’s 15-year-old son, to rob and kill Williams. Court records show the jury that convicted McWhorter recommended the death sentence by a vote of 10-2.

