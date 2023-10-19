Maryland police investigating fatal shooting of a circuit court judge

Authorities in Maryland are investigating the fatal shooting of a circuit court judge. The Herald-Mail reports that Circuit Court Administrative Judge Brett R. Wilson has confirmed the investigation into the attack against a Washington County Circuit Court judge on Thursday night. Washington County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Carly Hose says the office is investigating a shooting. The newspaper reports a Maryland State Police corporal told The Herald-Mail that state police are assisting the sheriff’s office with an investigation in the area of Olde Waterford Road north of Hagerstown.

