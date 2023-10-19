Marlon Wayans says he is being unfairly prosecuted after being by racially targeted by gate agent

DENVER (AP) — Actor and comedian Marlon Wayans says he is being unfairly being prosecuted for disturbing the peace over a dispute with an airline employee he claims targeted him because of his race. Wayans’ attorneys made the allegations in a court filing on Thursday asking for the case stemming from a luggage dispute at Denver’s airport to be dismissed. Police have said Wayans was cited for disturbing the peace, a municipal violation, in June. His lawyers say he consolidated his three bags to two but was still not allowed to fly even though many white passengers were allowed on with three bags and oversized luggage.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.