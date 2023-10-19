Manitou Springs Police Department asking for help finding missing person from Louisiana

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Manitou Springs Police Department (MSPD) is asking for help finding 23-year-old Corbin Debautte who was reported missing in Slidell, Louisiana.

MSPD found an abandoned vehicle on Oct. 18, 2023, which they say is believed to be driven by Debautte. He was reported missing in Louisiana on Oct. 10, 2023.

According to police, Debautte is a 23-year-old white male, approximately 5’9”, weighing 129 pounds. He was last seen in the 400 Block of Pawnee Ave. walking towards Red Mountain.

Police say Debautte is not wanted for any crimes and is not in trouble with the law. The MSPD, the Slidell Police Department, and his family only want to be assured of his well-being.

Debautte is believed to be a danger to himself, but not to the public. Police are asking anybody who recognizes Debautte to call 911. Officials say to be prepared to provide his current location and clothing description.