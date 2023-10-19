Georgia agrees to pay for gender-affirming care for public employees, settling a lawsuit

ATLANTA (AP) — The state of Georgia will start paying for gender-affirming health care for public employees covered by a state health insurance plan. Two state employees and a public school media clerk sued last year over the state’s refusal to pay. Those plaintiffs on Thursday announced the state had agreed to settle their lawsuit accusing Georgia of illegally discriminating by refusing to pay for gender-affirming health care. The state is also paying $265,000 to settle the suit. It’s the fourth lawsuit Georgia agencies have lost or settled, overturning rules against paying for transgender care.

