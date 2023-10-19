Florists hand out bouquets at Pittsburgh-area shopping center as part of nationwide campaign

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

MCCANDLESS, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — Imagine you’re out and about trying to get errands done when you’re surprised with a free and gorgeous bouquet of flowers.

Local florists are looking to bring moments of peace and calm to their neighbors today as part of a nationwide campaign called “Petal It Forward.” It is meant to help people start their days with more smiles and less stress.

Unsuspecting shoppers in McCandless Crossing were given two bouquets — one to keep for themselves and one to give away to a friend, family member or even strangers.

“We’ve been in business for 48 years and I’ve seen so many good things and positive things come from flowers. Whether that be a celebration of life to represent a person or just giving somebody a good feeling, it makes a big difference,” said McCandless Floral owner and president Janet Wolosyzk.

“I love seeing the randomness and the kindness that goes behind ‘petal-ing’ it forward out on the streets,” said owner of Flowerama Patti Flower.

McCandless Flowers says they prepared more than 375 bouquets just for today’s event and they went pretty fast.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.