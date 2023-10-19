FDA is thinking about a ban on hair-straightening chemicals. Stylists say Black women have moved on

ATLANTA (AP) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is considering a ban on certain hair-straightening chemicals that have been used by Black women for years. Recent studies show the chemicals may increase the risk of uterine cancer. Hair stylists say Black women have largely moved away from chemical straighteners and smoothers because of the potential health risks. The FDA recently took its first step in the process by adding the notice of a possible rule to its regulatory agenda.

