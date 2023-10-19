Dutch court convicts man who projected antisemitic message on Anne Frank museum

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A court in Amsterdam has sentenced a Polish-Canadian national to two months in prison for projecting a message alluding to an antisemitic conspiracy theory onto the Anne Frank House museum. Robert Wilson was charged with insulting a group and inciting discrimination for using a laser projector in February to display the words that Anne Frank “invented the ballpoint pen” on the side of house where the Jewish teenager hid with her family during the Holocaust. The text refers to a debunked claim that Frank’s famed diary is a forgery.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.