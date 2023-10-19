Colorado Springs Public Works repaves 177 miles during 2023 2C paving

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The City of Colorado Springs said this week that the Public Works Department repaved 177 lane miles, replaced more than 200,000 linear feet of curbs and gutters, and installed 354 new pedestrian ramps during 2023 2C work.

2C funding is a voter-approved sales tax and is the main source for rebuilding and improving the condition of Colorado Springs' existing roadway infrastructure. This is the third of five years of the extended 2C program, which was approved by voters in 2019 at a sales tax rate of 0.57 percent (or 5.7 pennies on a $10 purchase). 2C was first approved by voters in 2015.

2C sales tax revenues can only be applied to roadway improvements, which include paving, plus the repair and replacement of concrete sidewalks, curbs, and gutters. According to the city, this adjacent concrete work is an essential part of roadway maintenance and protects streets from deterioration, and enhances accessibility. About 50% of 2C funding is dedicated to sidewalks, curbs, and gutters. These improvements also add pedestrian ramps and create passable routes that meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards, the city said.

The city said that since the start of the program, the number of city roads in good condition has nearly doubled and the number of resident pothole complaints has gone down by more than 50 percent. Since the program’s inception in 2015, 2C has repaved 1,576 miles, replaced more than 306 miles of curbs and gutters, and 3.6 million square feet of sidewalk. 1,809 new pedestrian ramps have been installed and 7,613 existing pedestrian ramps have been retrofitted, according to the city.