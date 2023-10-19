Colombian president’s statements on Gaza jeopardize close military ties with Israel

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Escalating tensions between Colombia and Israel over the Gaza war could undo decades of close military ties between them. Security analysts say that could hamper Colombia’s ability to fight drug traffickers and rebels. Israel has been one of Colombia’s main suppliers of war planes, surveillance equipment and assault rifles since the 1990s. But on Sunday its foreign ministry announced a suspension of defense exports to Colombia. That came after President Gustavo Petro’s refused to condemn Hamas’ attack on Israel. Colombia’s first leftist president also has compared Israel’s actions in Gaza to those of Nazi Germany.

By MANUEL RUEDA and ASTRID SUAREZ Associated Press

