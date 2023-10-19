Chicago-area man charged with hate crimes for threatening Muslim men

WHEATON, Ill. (AP) — A prosecutor says a suburban Chicago man has been charged with two hate crimes for allegedly verbally abusing and threatening to shoot two Muslim men. The DuPage County state’s attorney says 46-year-old Larry York of Lombard was denied pretrial release during a court hearing Thursday. Berlin says York confronted the victims and cursed at them Tuesday night at an apartment complex. He says York told the men they must leave the U.S. and that he called his friends to come shoot them. York’s attorney argued in court his client was intoxicated at the time and thought the victims were trying to enter the building illegally.

