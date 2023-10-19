Canada removes 41 diplomats from India after New Delhi threatens to revoke their immunity
By ROB GILLIES
Associated Press
TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s foreign minister says 41 diplomats have been removed from India after the Indian government said it would revoke their diplomatic immunity. The moves comes after Canadian accusations that India may have been involved in the killing of a Sikh separatist leader in suburban Vancouver. The Associated Press previously reported that India had told Canada to remove 41 of its 62 diplomats in the country. Foreign Minister Melanie Joly says that 41 diplomats and as well as their dependents have been removed.