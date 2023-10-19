Baltimore firefighter dies and 4 others are injured battling rowhouse fire

BALTIMORE (AP) — City officials say a rapidly intensifying blaze that engulfed multiple rowhouses in northwest Baltimore left one firefighter dead and four others injured. They said the injured firefighters received varying degrees of burns. City leaders held a news conference Thursday night announcing the death. Baltimore Fire Chief James Wallace said the fire “appeared to rapidly grow in intensity” not long after firefighters arrived on scene. He said the cause remains under investigation. The Baltimore Fire Department has faced growing controversy in recent months after three firefighters died while battling a vacant rowhouse fire early last year.

