Abreu, Alvarez and Altuve help Astros pull even in ALCS with 10-3 win over Rangers in Game 4

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — José Abreu hit a three-run homer right after Yordan Alvarez’s tiebreaking sacrifice fly, and the Houston Astros pulled even in the AL Championship Series with a 10-3 victory over the Texas Rangers in Game 4. The Astros led 3-0 only four batters into the game. They responded immediately after Texas got even on Corey Seager’s opposite-field homer in the third inning. Adolis García also homered for the wild-card Rangers, who have dropped two games in a row at home after starting this postseason with seven consecutive wins — six on the road. Game 5 is Friday afternoon at Texas before the best-of-seven series shifts back to Houston for Game 6 on Sunday. Jose Altuve had three hits and scored three times in his 100th career playoff game.

