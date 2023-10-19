2 San Antonio police officers shot and wounded during domestic disturbance call; suspect surrenders

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (AP) — Two San Antonio police officers have been shot and seriously wounded while trying to stop a man from burning a home during a domestic dispute. Police say the officers were shot at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday while answering a disturbance call on the city’s northeast side and were in surgery. Police Chief William McManus says a man who’d gone to the home to retrieve his children argued with his wife, threatened to set the home ablaze and started to douse it with gasoline. When police arrived, McManus says he shot both officers with a long gun from an upstairs window. One managed to return fire and the man surrendered after additional officers arrived. The man’s wife and children weren’t hurt.

