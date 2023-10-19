14 cows killed, others survive truck rollover crash in Connecticut

NEWTOWN, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut officials say a tractor-trailer carrying 44 dairy cows crashed on a highway exit ramp, killing eight of the animals while another six had to be euthanized because of their injuries. Police and firefighters responded to the wreck on an exit off Interstate 84 westbound in Newtown at about 3:30 a.m. Thursday and found the truck tipped over on the driver’s side. Firefighters said the driver was not seriously injured. State agriculture officials say the remaining 30 cows were doing well after being evaluated by a veterinarian. The cause of the crash is under investigation. Officials say the truck was transporting the cows from Maine to Ohio.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.