Young girl dies after being hit by Heartland Flyer in Moore

By Shelby Montgomery

MOORE, Oklahoma (KOCO) — Police say a young girl died after being hit by the Heartland Flyer late Monday night in Moore.

Around 9 p.m. Monday, police received a report that a person had been hit by a train at the rail crossing at Southeast Fourth Street near Santa Fe Street. A dozen or so Moore police units responded to the scene, confirming that a female had been hit and killed by a northbound Heartland Flyer train.

Moore police later confirmed the victim was a young girl. Her identity has not been released.

The railway reopened around 3 a.m. Tuesday after police investigated the crash for several hours.

