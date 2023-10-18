Woman reunites with first responders who saved her life

By Nathan Brennan

OVERLAND PARK, Kansas (KCTV) — On May 9, 2020, Amy Ebers-Jumet’s life changed forever after she was hit by a driver who police said was under the influence. She sustained major injuries and needed CPR after her heart stopped.

“I just kept telling myself to breathe, that’s all you have to do,” Ebers-Jumet said. “I asked if I was going to die before everything went black.”

Ebers-Jumet was immediately transported to Overland Park Regional Medical Center. After multiple surgeries, she was admitted to the ICU for 14 days.

“Her heart stopped and we took care of that and we are very grateful for the strength Amy has,” one the paramedics who responded, Ben Gleeson said. “Amt is a special person, this will be the pinnacle of a career. A lot of times we get a little bit of an outcome of what happens to a patient, but you don’t really hear anything else but it became clear quickly that Amy wasn’t going to let us go.”

Her life has somewhat returned to normal, as a mother of seven and working as a psychiatric nurse, but she said her heart is only functioning at 40 percent and she will have aches and pains for the rest of her life.

Even with the challenges she will face, she said there is a new outlook on life.

“There’s a before May 9, 2020, and an after,” Ebers-Jumet said. “Time was given back to me to be with my family, to hold my grandkids, to watch my children grow into adults. I wouldn’t have had that without this incredible team.”

