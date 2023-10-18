Track the speaker vote count: Follow who will get leadership job

By Sean O’Key, Ethan Cohen, David Wright, Renee Baharaeen and Anna Brand, CNN

(CNN) — After two rounds of voting, the US House of Representatives failed to elect a new speaker. Rep. Jim Jordan so far has not been able to secure enough GOP support.

House Republicans are aiming to select a nominee following Kevin McCarthy’s abrupt ouster earlier this month and after Majority Leader Steve Scalise withdrew his name in the face of opposition.

CNN is tracking a tally estimate of each round of voting. Data will be updated every 10 seconds.

Second round vote

Jordan fared worse in the second vote, with 22 Republicans voting against him, compared to the 20 who did not support him on Tuesday. The House went into recess immediately after the vote was gaveled.

First round vote

The first vote concerning Rep. Jim Jordan’s bid to become the next speaker of the House fell short on Tuesday. Twenty Republicans voted against Jordan’s candidacy, far more than the handful he could afford to lose given the party’s narrow majority in Congress.

