South Texas police officer was fatally shot during a pursuit of 2 men, police say
SAN BENITO, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a South Texas police officer has been fatally shot after joining in an hourslong pursuit of two men after they fled a traffic stop. The pursuit led officers on a chase through several cities before the men were arrested. Authorities say San Benito Lt. Milton Resendez was fatally shot as his vehicle crossed paths with the suspects’ vehicle late Tuesday night. Police Chief Mario Perea said at a news conference Wednesday that a round went through the driver’s side door, hitting Resendez just below his body armor in the abdomen. Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz says the two will be charged with capital murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest.