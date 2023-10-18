North Carolina Republicans pitch Congress maps that could help them pick up 3 or 4 seats next year

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Republicans have pitched new maps for the state’s congressional districts starting in 2024 that appear to threaten the reelection of at least three current Democratic U.S. House members. State Senate redistricting committee leaders introduced two proposals on Wednesday that would rework the boundary lines for the state’s 14 U.S. House seats. The House and Senate want to enact a final plan by the end of the month. North Carolina’s delegation is currently split between seven Democrats and seven Republicans. Approving a plan that would give GOP a solid chance to win 10 or 11 seats in North Carolina would help Capitol Hill Republicans preserve their U.S. House majority next year.

By GARY D. ROBERTSON and HANNAH SCHOENBAUM Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.