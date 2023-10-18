Skip to Content
New 2024 Discover COS Calendar now available for purchase

City of Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The City of Colorado Springs has announced the exclusive 2024 Discover COS Calendar is now available for purchase. 

Published by the City of Colorado Springs, the Calendar features the best photos from the winners of the 11th annual Discover COS photo contest

This year’s theme was titled, “Celebrate the Seasons.”

Calendars are only available for sale at ShopCOS.org, while supplies last. 

Once purchased, residents can pick them up from the Parks Administration building located at 1401 Recreation Way.  

City officials stated all proceeds will go directly to the Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) program–a City sales tax program dedicated to the protection and preservation of trails, open spaces, and parks.

Jaleesia Fobbs

