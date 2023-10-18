Man diagnosed with rare form of dementia seeks to live life to the fullest

By Joshua Skinner

SANDY SPRINGS, Georgia (WANF) — Dr. Seth Stern loves coming to Morgan Falls Overlook Park.

“Very serene,” he said. “I love the water.”

The Georgia fall, full of birds, monarchs, and ducks, is a drastic change from living in New York, where Stern spent his career as an OB-GYN.

“I found Morgan Falls very beautiful,” he added.

But Stern’s life is about change now, and his days looking out at the sunsets with his wife Laurie at Morgan Falls are dwindling.

“I have FTD,” Stern said, “Which is also called frontotemporal dementia or degeneration.”

FTD is rare, but if the name rings a bell, that’s because it’s been in the news a good deal in 2023. Earlier this year, Bruce Willis’ family announced he had been diagnosed with the disease, which affects personality, speaking, and movement.

There is no cure.

Stern noticed little things at first, like forgetting to turn off the car, not putting a cup under the coffee machine, or the inability to remember basic words.

The diagnosis came early last year, just days after he proposed to Laurie, his girlfriend of 13 years.

“It’s hard,” Laurie said. “I feel like I am losing him on certain days.”

Stern gave Laurie the chance to back out of the relationship, to go down a different path than what lies ahead. She refused, and they married. She now goes by Laurie Schaeffer Stern.

Her reason is simple.

“I love him,” she said.

With Laurie at his side, Stern has made it his mission to spread the word about FTD.

“He can’t practice medicine anymore,” Laurie said. “I think this is his way of still helping people.”

Stern will speak at the National Institutes of Health in November. He’s part of multiple groups that help raise awareness about FTD, and he’s also spending more time with Laurie and their grandkids.

He says he has less than eight years left. For now, the good days are more numerous than the bad ones.

“It’s like being on a vacation when you don’t want your vacation to end,” Stern said. “On those days when I’m having a good day, I don’t want it to end. I want it to be good for as long as possible. Of course, usually the next day is not a good day.”

He hopes his story can help the public realize that dementia and FTD patients are still here, still moving forward, working towards a cure, and walking towards a full life until there are no sunsets left.

“Give them that extra time that may be necessary,” Stern said. “Or give them a hug.”

