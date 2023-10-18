Man charged with bringing gun to Wisconsin Capitol arrested again for concealed carry violation

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Officials say an armed man who demanded to see Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has been arrested again on a suspected concealed carry violation. Police arrested Joshua Pleasnick on Tuesday. He was released Wednesday after prosecutors declined to add more charges against him. Pleasnick already faces a misdemeanor count of openly carrying a gun in the Capitol. Prosecutors say he entered the state Capitol with a handgun Oct. 4 demanding to see Evers and got arrested. He returned that night with a rifle and a hidden baton. He was arrested Tuesday because police decided the baton qualified as a concealed weapon.

