Lawsuit dropped after school board changes course, adopts Youngkin’s transgender student policy

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A lawsuit filed last month relating to Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s new policies on transgender students will be dropped. That follows a move by the school board being sued to adopt guidelines consistent with the governor’s policies. Attorneys at Cooper & Kirk were representing parents who sued seeking to force the Virginia Beach school board to adopt the policies. The board has since done so, in a move it says was not related to the lawsuit. The firm’s chairman says it may potentially bring other litigation on behalf of similarly situated parents in districts that are bucking the administration’s guidance.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.