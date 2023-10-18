Hurricane Norma forms off Mexico’s Pacific coast, could hit Mexican resorts at Los Cabos

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Norma has formed off Mexico’s Pacific coast and is heading toward Los Cabos, at the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Norma became a hurricane Wednesday with top sustained winds of 80 mph. Norma is forecast on Sunday to reach Los Cabos, which is made up of the twin resorts of San Jose del Cabo and Cabo San Lucas. Norma could strengthen briefly to as much as 115 mph (180 kph) before weakening somewhat. The center of the storm was located about 520 miles (835 kilometers) south-southeast of Cabo San Lucas, and was moving north at 8 mph (13 kph).

