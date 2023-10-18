German government launches a drive to get more Ukrainian and other refugees into jobs

BERLIN (AP) — The German government has announced a drive to get more Ukrainian and other refugees into jobs now that many have a usable knowledge of the German language. The government is trying to address both a shortage of skilled labor and concerns about high levels of migration. Germany has taken in more than 1 million Ukrainians since Russia’s invasion last year, and also is seeing large numbers of refugees and migrants from elsewhere. Labor Minister Hubertus Heil said 132,000 Ukrainians already have found jobs. He said that “this is a success, but it’s far from sufficient.”

