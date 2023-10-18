Former Missouri officer who fatally shot a Black man turns himself in after losing appeal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A former detective in Missouri convicted in the death a Black man in 2019 is now jailed after losing an appeal of his conviction despite unusual support from the state’s Republican attorney general. Eric J. DeValkenaere had been free on bond during the appeal, but a judge revoked bond Tuesday. Authorities told the Kansas City Star that DeValkenaere went to the Platte County jail himself Tuesday and surrendered. He was found guilty in 2021 of second-degree manslaughter and armed criminal action in the death of 26-year-old Cameron Lamb. DeValkenaere said he fired after Lamb pointed a gun at another detective. A judge said he illegally used deadly force and the appeals court judges agreed there was enough evidence to convict.

