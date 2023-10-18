Execution of Idaho’s longest-serving death row inmate delayed for sentence review hearing

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The November execution of a man on Idaho’s death row has been delayed because the state’s parole board has granted a hearing to consider changing his sentence to life in prison. An Idaho judge last week issued a death warrant for Thomas Creech, the state’s longest-serving death row inmate. Creech was already serving a life sentence for a double murder when he was convicted of killing another inmate and sentenced to death in 1983. The Idaho Department of Correction said Creech would be executed by lethal injection on Nov. 8. The Idaho Statesman reports Creech’s attorneys petitioned the parole board for the hearing. The board hasn’t yet scheduled a hearing date.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.