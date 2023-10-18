Employer-sponsored health coverage costs jumped this year. More hikes may be coming

A national survey of employers found that the cost of health coverage through work jumped this year, in part because of inflation. Premiums for both family and single plans climbed 7% after barely rising in 2022. That’s according to KFF, a nonprofit that researches health care issues. And health care experts say more price hikes could be coming in 2024. Employees may learn about those later this fall, when companies begin their annual coverage enrollment window. Employer-sponsored health insurance is the most common form of coverage in the United States. KFF says almost 153 million Americans have it.

