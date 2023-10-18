Delta Air Lines scales back changes to its loyalty program after a revolt by customers

Delta Air Lines will move more slowly in tweaking its frequent-flyer program after customers complained loudly about changes the airline announced back in September. On Wednesday, Delta said it dialed back some of the spending thresholds it announced last month for reaching elite status. Delta outlined the revisions in an email from CEO Ed Bastian to SkyMiles members. The CEO says he read hundreds of customer emails and saw the disappointment that many felt with the changes.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.