Burt Young, Oscar-nominated actor who played Paulie in ‘Rocky’ films, dies at 83

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Oscar-nominated actor Burt Young has died. Young played Paulie, the angry, grumbling best friend and brother-in-law of Sylvester Stallone in six “Rocky” movies. His daughter, Anne Morea Steingieser, tells the New York Times Young died Oct. 8 in Los Angeles at age 83. Young appeared in films including “Chinatown” and “Once Upon a Time in America” and on TV shows including “Miami Vice” and “The Sopranos.” But he was best known for playing Philadelphia meat packer Paulie Pennino starting in 1976’s original “Rocky.” Young earned a best supporting actor nomination for the role.

