Bloomberg Philanthropies launches $50 million fund to help cities tackle global issues

NEW YORK (AP) — Bloomberg Philanthropies unveiled a $50 million initiative Wednesday to help cities address global issues, including climate change, by launching programs proven effective in other cities around the world. The Bloomberg Cities Ideas Exchange will give city governments grants for startup costs and technical support, as well as sponsor trips and webinars to inform leaders about new programs. The new initiative, announced at the Bloomberg CityLab conference in Washington on Wednesday, formalizes a process that CityLab has used for years. As former mayor of New York City, Michael Bloomberg knows the importance of seeking out ideas that other cities have already proven, said James Anderson, who leads Bloomberg Philanthropies’ Government Innovation Program.

