Another Republican enters North Carolina’s campaign for governor, preparing to spend millions
By GARY D. ROBERTSON
Associated Press
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A veteran North Carolina trial lawyer has entered the Republican primary campaign for governor. Bill Graham of Salisbury competed unsuccessfully for governor in 2008 on the heels of an effort to lower the gasoline tax. Graham said Wednesday that he’s got the “resources, discipline and character” to break a dominant stretch of Democrats living in the Executive Mansion dating back to the 1990s. Graham also says he’ll invest at least $5 million of his own resources in the campaign, with advertising on statewide television to begin next week. Announced gubernatorial candidates already include Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein and Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson. Primary elections are in March.