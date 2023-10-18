Skip to Content
Activists turn backs on US officials as UN-backed human rights review of United States wraps up

Published 10:35 AM

By JAMEY KEATEN
Associated Press

GENEVA (AP) — Dozens of activists who champion LGBTQ, indigenous peoples’ and reproductive rights or campaign against discrimination have turned their backs in a silent protest in Geneva. They’re protesting what they call insufficient U.S. government responses to their human rights concerns. The protesters led the demonstration as U.S. Ambassador Michele Taylor wrapped up two days of hearings on the United States before the independent Human Rights Committee. The hearings are part of a regular human rights review for all U.N. member countries.

Associated Press

