Aaron Jones says Packers’ bye week helped him recover from hamstring injury
By STEVE MEGARGEE
AP Sports Writer
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Jones was on his way to scoring his second touchdown in the Green Bay Packers’ season-opening victory at Chicago when he clutched his left hamstring before crossing the goal line. Jones’ season — and the Packers offense — haven’t been the same since. He’s hoping that changes Sunday in Denver. The 28-year-old Jones has missed three of Green Bay’s past four games because of that hamstring issue. The Packers’ young offense has struggled without him. Jones says he recovered during Green Bay’s bye week and should be able to play Sunday when the Packers visit the Broncos.