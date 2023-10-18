2 lobbyists sent to prison for Michigan marijuana bribery scheme
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Two lobbyists have been sentenced to prison for bribing the head of a Michigan marijuana licensing board. Brian Pierce and Vincent Brown were responsible for providing $42,000 to Rick Johnson. Johnson was formerly known as a powerful Republican lawmaker before he was picked to lead the marijuana board, from 2017 to 2019. The board reviewed and approved applications to grow and sell marijuana for medical purposes. Pierce was sentenced to two years in prison while Brown got a 20-month term. Johnson was recently sentenced to more than four years in prison for accepting $110,000.