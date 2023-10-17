Pac-12 booming in attendance, ratings in last season before teams scatter to different conferences

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — The Pac-12 Conference is having a banner season in the midst of having teams about to scatter in all directions. Attendance is up around the league through the halfway mark, with a big tip of the cap to Colorado coach Deion Sanders for that. Ratings, too, are booming thanks in part to Sanders. The league also has six teams in the Top 25, including Washington in a prime position to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff. The conference is on quite a roll. It’s just in time to wave goodbye to the departing schools.

