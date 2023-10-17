Officials say at least 189 bodies were found decaying at Colorado funeral home, up from about 115 reported earlier
DENVER (AP) — Officials say at least 189 bodies were found decaying at Colorado funeral home, up from about 115 reported earlier.
DENVER (AP) — Officials say at least 189 bodies were found decaying at Colorado funeral home, up from about 115 reported earlier.
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.