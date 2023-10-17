North Dakota Gov. Burgum calls special session to fix budget bill struck down by court
By JACK DURA
Associated Press
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum on Tuesday called a special session of the state’s Republican-controlled Legislature to address a major budget bill struck down by the state Supreme Court last month, leaving a hole in state government operations lawmakers are rushing to fill. The special session will convene Monday. Republican Senate Majority Leader David Hogue has said lawmakers would use three to five days to fix the situation of the voided funding bill for the state Office of Management and Budget. A top legislative panel was meeting Tuesday to discuss session plants, including 14 bill drafts.